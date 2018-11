Another wedding I had the chance to photograph, this time for Estudio Pixelarte, back in 2015.

It took place in the town of Apaneca, in El Salvador, which is a very touristic place to visit, it’s well known for it’s nice weather most of the year.

The house was kind of old and big, it held enough space for everybody attending that day.

The love the whole family put in every detail of the ceremony and party was just amazing.