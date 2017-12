What a better way to close this year!, to be called to join the Adrenalina team for a second time to immortalize this concert!

The gig took place in Scenarium, Multiplaza, in San Salvador, the coolest concert joint these days here.

Prior to the concert, two bands opened: Jardín de Huesos and Nativa Geranio, which we hadn’t heard of in a while since the 90’s! To me, was like bringing back time when hanging out. But for the fans who came it was just a blast!