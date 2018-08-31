WHEN FLYING…

Flying…that feeling!

 

_DSC6389

In spite of our rainy season, it was a good day to take off on a Ultra light plane, I guess it’s the closest feeling to a bird’s flight.

The location is close to the coastline here in El Salvador, where sugar cane and other plants are cultivated.

Most of this area is agricultural, due to its weather which is pretty warm most of the time.

The views from this perspective are just amazing, El Salvador has  a lot to offer, not all things are bad, there are always exceptions to the rules, this is one of them.

A wonderful experience worth to share!

_DSC6430

