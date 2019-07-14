Recent Trip to Antigua Guatemala

Dee Yudice Photographer

Antigua Guatemala has a magic of its own, this city was founded during the Spanish colonization, becoming the Capitanía General de Centroamerica or Kingdom of Guatemala. It’s well known for the good preservation of its old architecture dating from the 1500 century.

It is a 6 hour drive from San Salvador, through the capital city of Guatemala. We’ve been going there quite often since childhood.

It’s also a well visited destination for tourists from around the world, their people are really kind and friendly.